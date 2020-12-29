Loading articles...

Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

Last Updated Dec 29, 2020 at 6:44 am EST

ZAGREB, Croatia — A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with damage reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Initial seismological reports say an area southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck with a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which can cause widespread damage.

The same area was struck with a 5.2 quake on Monday.

The Associated Press

