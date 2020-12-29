Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec becomes 4th province to confirm more contagious COVID-19 variant
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 29, 2020 11:40 am EST
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, followed by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube walk too a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec has become the fourth province to confirm its first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant.
Health Minister Christian Dube says the person who tested positive is a family member of someone who returned from the United Kingdom on Dec. 11.
Three other provinces have confirmed cases of the new variant in recent days, with three cases in Ontario, one in Alberta and one in British Columbia.
The variant was first identified in the U.K. and has since spread to several other countries.
The latest case in Canada comes as Yukon Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost says the territory has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
RELATED: COVID-19 variant arrives in B.C.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario are expected to return to full operations on Tuesday after being scaled down over the holidays.
Ontario has reported nearly 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 over two days.
