Ontario reports 4,492 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths over 2-day period

Ontario is reporting 4,492 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days.

The numbers show 1,939 new cases on Monday and 2,553 new cases on Tuesday — setting a new one-day record for the province.

It is the 15th day in a row that daily cases have topped 2,000 and the first time it has soared above 2,500 during the pandemic.

Another 78 people died over the two-day period, bringing the total to 4,455. A majority of the deaths (2,726) have been people living in long-term care.

Most of the new cases on Tuesday are in Toronto (895), followed by Peel Region (496), Hamilton (144), and York Region (142).

The province said it completed 39,565 tests on Sunday and 34,112 tests on Monday — which are well below the goal of 50,000 each day.

Provincial health officials did not post its COVID-19 numbers on Monday due to the statutory holiday in lieu of Boxing Day being on a Saturday. Testing numbers were not available as well.

The total number of resolved cases sits at 149,329 but still is still a backlog of 26,453.

Hospitalizations continue to rise after dropping significantly in the province’s update on Boxing Day. The number of people hospitalized rose again the following day and now sits at 875.

The number of people in intensive care has also climbed to 296, while people on a ventilator increased to 211.

