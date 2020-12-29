Loading articles...

1 injured in fire at downtown hotel

Last Updated Dec 29, 2020 at 5:56 am EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after an early-morning fire at a downtown boutique hotel.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Hotel Victoria on Yonge Street, just north of Wellington Street, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the fire broke out at a unit on the sixth floor.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was pulled from the unit without vital signs, but emergency crews performed life-saving measures.

The hotel is currently being used as a COVID-19 shelter.

