1 injured in fire at downtown hotel

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after an early-morning fire at a downtown boutique hotel.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Hotel Victoria on Yonge Street, just north of Wellington Street, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the fire broke out at a unit on the sixth floor.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was pulled from the unit without vital signs, but emergency crews performed life-saving measures.

The hotel is currently being used as a COVID-19 shelter.