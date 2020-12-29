Loading articles...

Girl, 14, stabbed multiple times, police say

Last Updated Dec 29, 2020 at 8:37 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, police say.

Police said they were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road area for a report of a stabbing at around 7:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said three people are in custody.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Queen is closed from George to Main for this collision investigation. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:47 PM
The jackpot keeps going up! What would you do with all of that money?
Latest Weather
Read more