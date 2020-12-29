Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Diddy providing some COVID-19 relief for Miami neighbourhood
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 29, 2020 7:10 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 29, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST
Residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami wait in line to receive gift cards and gift bags with essentials, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Various organizations came together to distribute items to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs also passed out fifty dollar bills to residents. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI — Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighbourhood on Tuesday, handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.
He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighbourhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.
In addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.
Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.
Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.