Toronto reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases over 4 days

Toronto Public Health says the city saw 2,226 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend from Christmas Eve until Dec. 27, an average of 556 cases per day.

The number of resolved cases outpaced the new ones, with 2,531 resolved over the four-day stretch.

Another 64 people died, bringing the total in Toronto to 1,908.

There are 100 more people who have been admitted to hospital with over 300 in total.

Ontario did not report new COVID-19 numbers due to the statutory holiday on Monday.