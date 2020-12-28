MUST-WATCH: Pedro Pascal pulling double duty in our Top 10 this week

As we head into the new year and leave behind 2020, we’ve got some a show full of helpful tips, and a couple of superhero movies to tide you over to the new year. Will the Amazonian warrior dethrone Pixar’s latest film, or will Soul hold on to the top spot? Keep reading to find out what made our must-watch list this week!

Wonder Woman 1984

Streaming platform: Crave/HBO Max

She fought in World War One, she fought with the Justice League, and now she’s fighting the corporate greed of the 1980s!

Wonder Woman 1984 sees Princess Diana of Themyscira (played by Gal Gadot) living in Washington D.C. and working at the Smithsonian. One day, she encounters her lost love Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) who passed away decades ago. He’s not even sure how he was resurrected, so they team up to discover the reason why. This leads them to Cheetah (played by Kristin Wiig) and businessman Maxwell Lord (played by Pedro Pascal), who seek to use a mystical diamond to fulfill their greatest desires.

It’s one of very few superhero films that came out this year, so if you’re missing that blockbuster feel, you can check this one out at home now!

We Can Be Heroes

Streaming platform: Netflix

After watching Wonder Woman 1984, if you’re still looking for that superhero feeling, then you’ve got to check this one out!

We Can Be Heroes is the latest film from Spy Kids’ director Robert Rodriguez. Like Wonder Woman 1984, this film stars Pedro Pascal, as well as Priyanka Chopra, Boyd Holbrook, and a bunch of kids. This film tells the tale of an alien race taking over the world by capturing various superheroes, including Lavagirl and Sharkboy (from Rodriguez’s film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D). All of their children have to go into hiding, but they decide to team up to fight the aliens and save their parents.

This will make a great double feature with Wonder Woman 1984, and with Pedro Pascal playing a hero this time, you can’t go wrong!

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Streaming platform: Netflix

When was the last time you did nothing? If you don’t know the answer to that question, you should check this show out!

Headspace Guide to Meditation is a Netflix original created in collaboration with Headspace, an app that offers guided meditation and stories designed to help you sleep. The show is eight episodes long, and seeks to answers the most confusing questions about meditation and the self, as well as offer some techniques to help you relax and sleep better.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to connect with yourself, this show can help you get started! It comes out on January 1st!

Earth to Ned

Streaming platform: Disney+

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I just wanna watch puppets interview celebrities.

The next ten episodes of Earth to Ned, a Disney+ talk show created by the Jim Henson Company, are about to drop. This show stars Ned, an alien from outer space, who has come to earth to interview various celebrities. This new batch of episodes features interviews with Yvette Nicole Brown, Kevin Smith, and Tig Notaro (among many, many more).

The new batch of episodes drops on January 1!

Death to 2020

Streaming platform: Netflix

We all know 2020’s been an incredibly rough year, and this new mockumentary is the perfect way to end this horrific year.

This Netflix original was created by Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror. But don’t worry, Death to 2020 isn’t as depressing as that show (or this year). It features Samuel L. Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani, Leslie Jones, and many more celebrities playing fictional characters who describe the numerous tragic and horrifying events of this year. You could say this special is a perfect way to end this dumpster fire of a year, but that would be an insult to dumpsters and fires.

This one is already out, in case you can’t wait to get this year over with!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10 Tiny Pretty Things – Netflix

9. Palm Springs – Amazon Prime Video

8. Headspace Guide to Meditation – Netflix

7. Earth to Ned – Disney+

6. We Can Be Heroes – Netflix

5. Tenet – VOD

4. Death to 2020 – Netflix

3. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix

2. Wonder Woman 1984 – Crave/HBO Max

1. Soul – Disney+