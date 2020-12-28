Police investigating after man shot near Kingston and Galloway Roads

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a building in the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 2:45 p.m. for a report of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for a male seen in the area at the time.

Investigators said the male was wearing a blue hoodie, a white t-shirt, black pants and black/white “Nike” shoes. He was also wearing a blue puffy jacket and had a black knapsack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.