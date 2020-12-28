Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Last Updated Dec 28, 2020 at 4:58 pm EST

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, pushing the major indexes to new highs.

The rally came as investors welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to sign into law a bill that includes $900 billion in aid for people and businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks helped lift the market. Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic, including restaurants, airlines and cruise operators, were among the biggest gainers.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.30 points, or 0.9%, to 3,735.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 204.10 points, or 0.7%, to 30,403.97.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 94.69 points, or 0.7%, to 12,899.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.70 points, or 0.4%, to 1,996.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 504.58 points, or 15.6%

The Dow is up 1,865.53 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,926.82 points, 43.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 327.78 points, or 19.7%.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Liverpool collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Flurries will continue through the overnight and we'll get cold! -5 but feeling like -13 when you factor in the win…
Latest Weather
Read more