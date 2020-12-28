How do we learn to be empathetic?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s the ability to put ourselves in another’s shoes and it’s been needed more this year than ever. But what kinds of experiences teach us empathy? How do our childhoods shape the people we become? What can second-generation immigrants teach the rest of Canada about the skill? And how will Canada change when the unprecedented number of second-gen kids grow up and lead the country?

GUEST: Sadiya Ansari, writer and reporter

