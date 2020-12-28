Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed

Last Updated Dec 28, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 15.75 cents at $6.1125 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .75 cent at $4.5175 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2 cents at $3.3750 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 9 cents at $1.25405 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.1290 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.4110 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at .6590 cents a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:57 AM
UPDATE: #EBQEW ramp to Erin Mills Pkwy clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:49 AM
Weather advisory in effect for: Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake Orillia - Lagoon C…
Latest Weather
Read more