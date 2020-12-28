Loading articles...

Man, 28, stabbed in Liberty Village

Last Updated Dec 28, 2020 at 11:22 pm EST

Police investigate a stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood on Dec. 28th, 2020. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Police say a man has been stabbed in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing in the Fraser Avenue and Liberty Street area.

Toronto Paramedic Services said when they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators have released two suspect descriptions. The first man is described as being 40-years-old, about six-foot-tall and was wearing a brown hooded jacket and yellow mask.

The second suspect is described as also male, about six-foot-three-inches tall and with a thin build and long hair. He was seen wearing a brown camouflage jacket and had brown jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

