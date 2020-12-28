Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Canada surpasses 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19

Last Updated Dec 28, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec.

A total of 15,001 Canadians have now died from COVID-19.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

