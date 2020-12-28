Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada surpasses 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 28, 2020 11:37 am EST
Last Updated Dec 28, 2020 at 11:56 am EST
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2020 A medical worker wearing protective gear talks to a man outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec.
A total of 15,001 Canadians have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Of the 37 new deaths, Quebec health officials say seven took place in the last 24 hours, 27 occurred between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26, and three are from unspecified dates.
Quebec is also reporting 2,265 new cases of COVID-19.
The news comes after a contagious new strain of the virus was found in two more parts of the country on Sunday .
The variant first seen in the U.K. has now been found in Ottawa, the Vancouver Island area of B.C. and in Durham Region east of Toronto, where the first two cases were reported on Saturday.
