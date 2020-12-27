Loading articles...

The Latest: AT&T says some service restored after bombing

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

NASHVILLE — AT&T says it has been rerouting service to other facilities as the company works to restore a building that sustained heavy damage after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day. The company said in a statement Sunday morning that mobile service has been restored to many areas that were affected by the blast. The company says it is bringing in resources to help recover affected wireline voice and data services and expects to have 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment at the site by the end of the day.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
A few more motorists out there but still a smooth drive across the GTA as the afternoon approaches. A look at the 4…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:30 AM
A good amount of snow on the ground to enjoy but we have some rain on the way tonight and tomorrow morning. We won…
Latest Weather
Read more