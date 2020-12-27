Loading articles...

Sudan says provincial governor killed in car crash

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

CAIRO — A Sudanese provincial governor was killed in a car crash Sunday in the country’s southeast that also injured four others, authorities said.

Abdel-Rahman Nour-el-Daem al-Tom, governor of Blue Nile province, was heading to the capital on official business when his vehicle overturned close to the city of Wad Madani, around 135 kilometres (85 miles) southeast of Khartoum, according to a statement by the ruling sovereign council.

Police in Wad Madani said the vehicle overturned when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a child crossing road.

Four others — the driver, two of the governor’s relatives and his bodyguard — were injured in the accident, police said.

The state-run SUNA news agency posted a photo of a crushed Land Cruiser SUV vehicle in which al-Tom had been riding. The vehicle appeared to have tumbled off the road into farmland.

Automobile accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization has said that road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.

In May, a fiery head-on collision between a truck packed with passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left more than 20 injured on a highway in the country’s Darfur region.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:38 AM
It's a quiet Sunday morning drive across the GTA. All major routes are moving well including the DVP at Bayview/Blo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
A good amount of snow on the ground to enjoy but we have some rain on the way tonight and tomorrow morning. We won…
Latest Weather
Read more