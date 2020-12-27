Loading articles...

Strong quake strikes off south Chile; no reports of damage

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of southern Chile on Sunday, causing shaking felt in several cities but without any reports of damage, Chilean authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and its epicenter was 10 kilometres (six miles) beneath the surface and about 140 kilometres (87.5 miles) west of the town of Corral.

Chile’s navy said the quake did not have the characteristics required to generate a tsunami.

The tremor was felt with various intensities in the regions of La Araucania, Los Rios, Los Lagos and Biobio.

Chile’s National Emergency Office said that there were no reports of injuries or damage and that basic services were functioning normally.

Rodrigo Holzapel, chief of the Tolten fire brigade in the La Araucanía region, said they had not received any emergency calls.

The Associated Press

