Ontario reports drop in new COVID-19 cases to just over 2,000

Ontario is reporting 2,005 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from the 2,142 reported on Boxing Day.

There were 18 new deaths recorded, bringing the total to 4,377.

Most of the new cases were in Toronto (572), followed by Peel Region (331) and York Region (207).

Minister of Health Christine Elliott says there were 41,783 tests completed yesterday. Another 110,976 tests were completed in the previous two days when 4,301 cases were reported.

The same number of resolved cases was also reported (2,005), bringing the total to 147,178 of 171,416 total cases.

Hospitalizations were up by 68 to 823, while those in the ICU dropped by one to 285 and people on a ventilator rose by seven to 194.