Loading articles...

Ontario reports drop in new COVID-19 cases to just over 2,000

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 People wearing face masks wait for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada reached 280,002 as of Thursday noon, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario is reporting 2,005 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from the 2,142 reported on Boxing Day.

There were 18 new deaths recorded, bringing the total to 4,377.

Most of the new cases were in Toronto (572), followed by Peel Region (331) and York Region (207).

Minister of Health Christine Elliott says there were 41,783 tests completed yesterday. Another 110,976 tests were completed in the previous two days when 4,301 cases were reported.

The same number of resolved cases was also reported (2,005), bringing the total to 147,178 of 171,416 total cases.

Hospitalizations were up by 68 to 823, while those in the ICU dropped by one to 285 and people on a ventilator rose by seven to 194.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
A few more motorists out there but still a smooth drive across the GTA as the afternoon approaches. A look at the 4…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:30 AM
A good amount of snow on the ground to enjoy but we have some rain on the way tonight and tomorrow morning. We won…
Latest Weather
Read more