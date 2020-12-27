Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $6.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 4:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $6.4 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 30 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

