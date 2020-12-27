Loading articles...

Military chopper crashes in north Pakistan, killing all 4

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 12:14 am EST

MULTAN, Pakistan — A Pakistani army helicopter on a rescue mission crashed overnight, killing all four aboard, the military said Sunday.

The military said the helicopter was transporting the body of a soldier who died after getting trapped in an avalanche when it crashed Saturday evening in the northern Minimarg area of Astore district due to technical reasons.

The dead included the pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers.

The Associated Press

