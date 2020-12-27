Loading articles...

Fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze at abandoned building downtown

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 7:44 pm EST

Three-alarm fire at an abandoned building on Dundas Street West and Sterling Road. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at what appears to be an abandoned building in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Stirling Road just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

They were immediately met with thick smoke and flames shooting out of the building, which has been described as an abandoned tool equipment warehouse.

As many as 80 firefighters are on the scene and have been forced to take a defensive position in battling the blaze due to the fact there may be flammable items in the building.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

UP Express service to and from the airport has been suspended with express bus service running between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

