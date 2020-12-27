Loading articles...

Correction: Obit-Berlind story

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 1:58 pm EST

FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the Tony award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 54th annual Tony Awards ceremonies at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90. He died Dec. 18, 2020 at his home in Montana. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

NEW YORK — In an obituary December 26, 2020, for the Broadway producer Roger Berlind, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of his death. He died at his home in New York City, not in Montana.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: Collision - Yonge St / Glen Cameron Ave, Thornhill. Roads reopen. Thank you for your patience. #LD
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:03 PM
Special weather statements are in place for parts of the GTA. #newmarket #uxbridge #caledon #barrie Watching out…
Latest Weather
Read more