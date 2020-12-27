Correction: Obit-Berlind story

FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the Tony award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 54th annual Tony Awards ceremonies at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90. He died Dec. 18, 2020 at his home in Montana. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)