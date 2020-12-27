Loading articles...

Collins, Feinstein women's history museum bill passes

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal to establish a museum honouring the history of American women that was proposed by senators from Maine and California.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California proposed “The Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act,” which passed the Senate as part of a year-end funding package. The museum would be located in Washington, D.C., the senators said.

The Senate passed the proposal a little more than 100 years after the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

Collins said the museum would celebrate “the invaluable contributions women have made to our nation.”

The Associated Press

