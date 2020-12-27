Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bus crash in western Cameroon kills 37, injures 18
by Edwin Kindzeka Moki, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 27, 2020 7:27 am EST
Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 7:28 am EST
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — More than 37 people are dead and 18 others seriously injured after a bus crash in Cameroon’s western village of Nemale, officials said.
A 70-seater bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban when it crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road around 2 a.m. Sunday, said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official in the area.
“Most of the travellers were either going to spend New Year’s Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were business people supplying gifts for New Year’s feasts,” he said.
Village residents ran to the road to help the more than 60 commuters who were on the bus, he said.
The death toll will likely rise as rescue workers dig through the wreckage, he said.