Loading articles...

Bus crash in western Cameroon kills 37, injures 18

Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 7:28 am EST

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — More than 37 people are dead and 18 others seriously injured after a bus crash in Cameroon’s western village of Nemale, officials said.

A 70-seater bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban when it crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road around 2 a.m. Sunday, said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official in the area.

“Most of the travellers were either going to spend New Year’s Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were business people supplying gifts for New Year’s feasts,” he said.

Village residents ran to the road to help the more than 60 commuters who were on the bus, he said.

The death toll will likely rise as rescue workers dig through the wreckage, he said.

Edwin Kindzeka Moki, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
It's a quiet Sunday morning drive across the GTA. All major routes are moving well including the DVP at Bayview/Blo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:39 PM
Squalls through Barrie, Midland and Orillia will ease tonight as the winds diminish. Poor visibility on some roadw…
Latest Weather
Read more