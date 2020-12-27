Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bald eagle shot in Alaska survives; investigation underway
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 27, 2020 11:13 am EST
Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — A bald eagle that had been shot has survived with a broken leg and is being treated at a bird hospital in Alaska.
The eagle was rescued on Tuesday after Kathy Benner, the manager of the Juneau Raptor Center, received a report about an injured bird in a person’s yard in Juneau.
It is illegal to harm bald eagles under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 unless a permit from the Secretary of the Interior is provided. Violating the law can result in up to $100,000 in fines for individuals and $200,000 in fines for organizations along with up to a year in prison for a first offence. Repeat offenders can be charged with a felony and be given increased penalties.
A federal investigation has been launched as a result of the incident, Benner said.
The bird had been given pain medication before it was transported to the Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka, a bird hospital, the Juneau Empire reported.
“It’s sad,” Benner said. “This was a very healthy eagle. He was in really good shape for this point in the winter.”