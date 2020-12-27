Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Asia Today: No watching NYE fireworks from Sydney harbourside
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 27, 2020 8:58 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 27, 2020 at 9:14 pm EST
A man wearing a face mask walks near a banner displaying precautions against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The banner reads: "Social distancing for public transportation." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
SYDNEY, Australia — Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harbourside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday people who live in the city centre can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.
Australia’s largest city recorded five new cases of COVID-19 connected to a cluster in the northern beaches region, bringing the total to 126 infections since Dec. 10.
Around 1 million people usually congregate on the harbour foreshore to see the annual fireworks that centre on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:
— South Korea has confirmed its first cases of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday the cases are a family of three people who came to South Korea on Dec. 22. They arrived a day before South Korea halted air travel from Britain until Dec. 31 to guard against the new version of the virus. The three people, who reside in the U.K., are under quarantine in South Korea. South Korea on Monday registered 808 new coronavirus cases, raising its national caseload to 57,680 with 819 deaths.