Loading articles...

2 injured in St. James Town apartment fire

Last Updated Dec 26, 2020 at 12:52 pm EST

Fire crews outside an apartment building on Wellesley Street after a 12th floor unit caught fire on Dec. 26, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Two people have been injured after a large fire was reported in a St. James Town apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to the building at Wellesley and Bleecker streets around 12 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was subsequently upgraded to a two-alarm and firefighters continue to attempt to put out the blaze.

According to police, a person inside the unit on the 12th floor was found suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to hospital.

Another person suffered less-serious injuries and was treated on the scene.

Wellesley Street is closed in the area.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Watch for this stalled vehicle #NB404 north of the 401 express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:21 AM
Retweeted @MississaugaFES: A friendly reminder to clear ice and snow from your driveways this fall and winter seasons! #SlipAndFall accidents can…
Latest Weather
Read more