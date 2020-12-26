2 injured in St. James Town apartment fire

Two people have been injured after a large fire was reported in a St. James Town apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to the building at Wellesley and Bleecker streets around 12 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was subsequently upgraded to a two-alarm and firefighters continue to attempt to put out the blaze.

According to police, a person inside the unit on the 12th floor was found suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to hospital.

Another person suffered less-serious injuries and was treated on the scene.

Wellesley Street is closed in the area.