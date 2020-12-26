Police investigating after shots fired into Etobicoke home

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired into an Etobicoke home on Christmas day.

Officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Sweet Pea Path near Kingsview Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Friday to reports of a suspicious incident.

It was reported that a man drive into the area, parked and approached a home on foot. Police say after pulling out a shotgun, he allegedly shot into the home multiple times.

The suspect then fled the scene in an early 2000s light grey Subaru Forrester.

Someone was home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.