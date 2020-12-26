Ontario records 4,301 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths over 2-day period

Ontario has reported 2,142 new COVID-19 cases today, with 2,159 recorded on Christmas Day.

Another 81 deaths were reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 4,359.

Most of the new cases recorded today were in Toronto (541), followed by Peel Region (344) and York Region (262).

The province did not post COVID-19 numbers yesterday due to the holiday. Testing numbers were not available for either day.

The total number of resolved cases sits at 145,173.

Hospitalizations dropped significantly by almost 250 to 755 over the last two days, while there are six more people in the ICU (286) and another 31 people on ventilators (187).

New restrictions begin today in an effort to bring down the COVID-19 case count and remain in effect in southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.