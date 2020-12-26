Loading articles...

Ontario records 4,301 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths over 2-day period

Last Updated Dec 26, 2020 at 11:08 am EST

An employee prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at a LifeLabs facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario has reported 2,142 new COVID-19 cases today, with 2,159 recorded on Christmas Day.

Another 81 deaths were reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 4,359.

Most of the new cases recorded today were in Toronto (541), followed by Peel Region (344) and York Region (262).

The province did not post COVID-19 numbers yesterday due to the holiday. Testing numbers were not available for either day.

The total number of resolved cases sits at 145,173.

Hospitalizations dropped significantly by almost 250 to 755 over the last two days, while there are six more people in the ICU (286) and another 31 people on ventilators (187).

New restrictions begin today in an effort to bring down the COVID-19 case count and remain in effect in southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:10 AM
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:21 AM
Retweeted @MississaugaFES: A friendly reminder to clear ice and snow from your driveways this fall and winter seasons! #SlipAndFall accidents can…
Latest Weather
Read more