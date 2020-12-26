Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $12 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Dec 26, 2020 at 2:58 am EST

No winning ticket sold for the $12 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $17 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
COLLISION - WB Hwy 7 ramp to #SB400. All lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:46 PM
More snow is possible tonight. Closer to Toronto, you could see another 1-4 cm of snow. However, areas north of the…
Latest Weather
Read more