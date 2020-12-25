Loading articles...

Wintry weather brings a white Christmas to the GTA

Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 8:30 am EST

Snow in Mississauga on Dec. 25, 2020. TWITTER/Margaret Briggs

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas this year for the GTA, you got your wish.

Toronto and the surrounding area is a winter wonderland as snow continues to fall in the region after arriving Christmas Eve night.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for the GTA. Environment Canada said between 10-15 centimetres is expected by later in the morning on Christmas Day.

A white Christmas is defined by Environment Canada as having at least two centimetres of snow on the ground.

Meanwhile, a snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie and Collingwood. The national weather agency said up to 30 centimetres of snow is possible for the area — around five centimetres per hour.

