The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on December 25

Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

11:40 a.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Public health officials say the case involves a person in their 40s in the Saint John region.

The newest case is travel-related and is currently in self-isolation.

The province’s active case count now sits at 43. Nearly 150-thousand tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

