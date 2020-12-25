The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on December 25

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

11:40 a.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Public health officials say the case involves a person in their 40s in the Saint John region.

The newest case is travel-related and is currently in self-isolation.

The province’s active case count now sits at 43. Nearly 150-thousand tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press