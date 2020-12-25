Loading articles...

Sheriff's deputy shoots man after exchanging fire in Houston

Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 2:14 pm EST

HOUSTON — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 31-year-old man at a Houston apartment complex early Friday, after the man opened fire on the deputy who was responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Minchew said the events that led up to the shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Christmas morning began the night before.

Around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a woman called police to report that her ex-boyfriend was at her north Houston apartment and threating to “shoot up the place,” Minchew said. The man left before a deputy arrived but returned six hours later and the woman again called for help.

After the same deputy returned to the apartment, the man “displayed” a gun and the deputy ordered him to drop it, according to Minchew. The man refused and began shooting at the deputy, who returned fire, killing the man in a hallway outside the apartment, he said.

Minchew did not identify the man, the woman or deputy by name.

The man had an “extensive history of domestic violence” and an open arrest warrant on a charge of “harassing communications” with the woman, according to Minchew. He said their relationship ended about six months ago.

The shooting is being reviewed by criminal and internal investigators with the sheriff’s office, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Minchew said the deputy involved has been with the sheriff’s office for two years and on patrol for six months.

The Associated Press

