Queen Elizabeth focuses on hope in Christmas Day speech

Queen Elizabeth spoke about hope and kindness, praising nurses, front-line service workers and Good Samaritans in her annual Christmas message.

Yet, not once in the message that referenced social distancing and the “challenges of the year” did the Queen use the words “COVID-19,” “coronavirus” or “pandemic.”

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer,” she said. “We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that, even on the darkest nights, there is hope in the new dawn.”

The Queen said her Christian faith has been a source of hope for her – calling the teachings of Christ her “inner light.” She also spoke about the impact of pandemic on people of other faiths and of drawing hope from their traditions.

“Last month, fireworks lit up the sky around Windsor, as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, providing joyous moments of hope and unity, despite social distancing,” she said.

But amid the message of hope, there was an acknowledgement of the difficult times many find themselves in this year.

“Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand,” the Queen said. “If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”