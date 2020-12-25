Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Man steals mini-snow plow, crashes into Target
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 25, 2020 2:41 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 2:44 pm EST
BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m., Suffolk County police said, when Justin Shuffle stole a 2010 Bobcat skid loader, which is used to push snow, from a Bay Shore shopping centre. He then crashed the mini-snow plow through the front doors of a nearby Target.
Once inside, authorities said, Shuffle swiped a coat and several gift cards before police caught him in the electronics section of the big-box retailer.
No one was injured, but the front doors of the store “suffered extensive damages,” police said in a news release.
Shuffle, 33, of Deer Park, pleaded not guilty Friday to third-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny. It was not immediately clear whether he had a defence attorney.