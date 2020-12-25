No injuries after explosion at Stelco complex in Hamilton

No injuries were reported after an explosion at the Stelco complex in Hamilton.

Firefighters were called to the steel mill on Wilcox Avenue near Burlington Street East around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Hamilton police’s Acting Staff Sgt. Jason Leek told 680 NEWS the explosion happened in an unmanned furnace area.

Large plumes of brown smoke could be seen along Hamilton’s waterfront.

hoping everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/WGBKFysFhe — clare d rushton (@clarebear4747) December 25, 2020

Leek said police and fire crews would be clearing the area soon.

There is no word on the cause of the explosion.