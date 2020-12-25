Loading articles...

No injuries after explosion at Stelco complex in Hamilton

Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 1:41 pm EST

Large plumes of brown smoke can be seen after an explosion at Stelco in Hamilton on Dec. 25, 2020. (Screen of a video from Clare D Rushton on Twitter)

No injuries were reported after an explosion at the Stelco complex in Hamilton.

Firefighters were called to the steel mill on Wilcox Avenue near Burlington Street East around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Hamilton police’s Acting Staff Sgt. Jason Leek told 680 NEWS the explosion happened in an unmanned furnace area.

Large plumes of brown smoke could be seen along Hamilton’s waterfront.

Leek said police and fire crews would be clearing the area soon.

There is no word on the cause of the explosion.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#EB401 still blocked approaching Guelph Line for vehicle fire clean-up, but #WB401 lanes have re-opened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:50 AM
Enjoy this Christmas Day! Our Guaranteed High is just -1° and there will be some more snow showers this afternoon a…
Latest Weather
Read more