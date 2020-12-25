Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
No injuries after explosion at Stelco complex in Hamilton
by News staff
Posted Dec 25, 2020 1:25 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 1:41 pm EST
Large plumes of brown smoke can be seen after an explosion at Stelco in Hamilton on Dec. 25, 2020. (Screen of a video from Clare D Rushton on Twitter)
No injuries were reported after an explosion at the Stelco complex in Hamilton.
Firefighters were called to the steel mill on Wilcox Avenue near Burlington Street East around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Hamilton police’s Acting Staff Sgt. Jason Leek told 680 NEWS the explosion happened in an unmanned furnace area.
Large plumes of brown smoke could be seen along Hamilton’s waterfront.
Leek said police and fire crews would be clearing the area soon.
There is no word on the cause of the explosion.
