Golfing great Greg Norman hospitalized with COVID-19

Golfing great Greg Norman says he has contracted COVID-19.

The Australian posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Christmas Day wearing a mask and in a U.S. hospital, confirming the diagnosis.

“This sums it all up. My Christmas Day,” wrote the 65-year-old Norman before using a pair of expletives to convey his feelings about the coronavirus.

Only a day earlier, Norman posted a video on the social media platform in which he said he was experiencing mild symptoms of “potentially COVID.”

“I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have a cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache, so I am in self-quarantine.”

Norman added that results of a test he took earlier in the week came back negative on Wednesday.

Norman’s son, who is also named Greg, also confirmed on Instagram that he and his wife have also contracted the virus.

“Michelle and I unfortunately are wrapping up the year with a positive diagnosis of COVID. YA. No Xmas with the family,” he wrote while using a frowning emoji.

The younger Norman detailed his wife’s struggle with the virus while saying he had “really nothing.”

“Such a strange virus. I barely felt a thing and Michelle got hit hard by it,” adding she suffered from four days of fever, body aches and migraine headaches.

Norman and his son had recently played golf together at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida last weekend – the same tournament which featured Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie.