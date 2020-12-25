Loading articles...

Air Canada 737 Max 8 forced to land shortly after takeoff due to engine issue

Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 6:22 pm EST

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Boeing's Max 8 aircraft won't be allowed to fly in Canadian skies until officials believe all safety concerns have been addressed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officials say a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Air Canada was diverted Wednesday after pilots received an engine malfunction warning shortly after takeoff.

The airline says the pilots of the “repositioning flight” between Marana, Ariz., and Montreal shut down one engine after noticing the warning and were redirected to Tucson, where they landed normally.

Air Canada says there were three crew members on board but no passengers on the flight.

The plane involved remains in Tucson.

Last week, Transport Canada approved design changes to the troubled 737 Max aircraft, which has been grounded for nearly two years after technical issues led to deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Authorities in the United States lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the 737 MAX last month, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration outlining details of the software, system and training upgrades Boeing and airlines must complete before carrying passengers.

