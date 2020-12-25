Loading articles...

2 children die in Detroit fire; mom, 3 kids leap to safety

Last Updated Dec 25, 2020 at 12:58 pm EST

DETROIT — A Christmas morning fire killed a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old at a home on Detroit’s east side and forced other family members to jump from second-floor window to escape, fire department officials said.

The Detroit Fire Department said the two children were found dead in a front living room of the two-story house. Three children and their mother were injured leaping from the upper-level window.

The three injured children were aged 3, 8 and 10, and the mother was holding the 3-year-old in her arms when she jumped, officials said. The 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns. They were all taken to a hospital.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known. An official described it as an “extensive fire throughout the house.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#EB401 still blocked approaching Guelph Line for vehicle fire clean-up, but #WB401 lanes have re-opened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:50 AM
Enjoy this Christmas Day! Our Guaranteed High is just -1° and there will be some more snow showers this afternoon a…
Latest Weather
Read more