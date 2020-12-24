Loading articles...

UK air travellers to Newark will need negative COVID-19 test

Last Updated Dec 24, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST

TRENTON, N.J. — Beginning next week, United Airlines travellers to Newark Liberty International Airport from the United Kingdom will have to show a negative COVID-19 test.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and United Airlines announced Thursday that the restriction goes into effect Monday.

United fliers with flights originating in the U.K. will have to present proof of a negative test obtained within 72 hours of departure. The restriction doesn’t apply to travellers originating from outside the U.K. who connect to a Newark-bound flight at London’s Heathrow Airport. Passengers can take a same-day, rapid test at Heathrow.

The measure is being taken to curb the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that has surfaced in the U.K.

“As we continue to experience a second wave of COVID-19 cases, it’s critical that we take any and all precautions to mitigate the potential for further transmission,” Murphy said in a statement.

United said it is operating four daily flights this month from Heathrow to Chicago, Newark, Washington and San Francisco. Next month it will operate two daily flights to Newark and Chicago.

This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said three airlines with scheduled flights from London to New York — British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic — had agreed to require passengers to take a COVID-19 test before they get on the plane. He also has called on the federal government to temporarily halt all flights from the U.K.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEARED: #WB401 at Avenue Rd express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:15 PM
A White Christmas in Toronto and the GTA. Is anyone else besides the 680 News Weather Team excited? #Christmas…
Latest Weather
Read more