TSX down, U.S. markets up to start abbreviated trading day ahead of Christmas

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower to start an abbreviated trading day on Christmas Eve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.84 points at 17,578.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 43.74 points at 30,173.57. The S&P 500 index was up 9.31 points at 3,699.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.74 points at 12,816.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.92 cents US compared with 77.78 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down 36 cents at US$47.76 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up nearly one cent at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,876.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent at US$3.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press