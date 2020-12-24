Toronto encourages residents to participate in Christmas Eve jingle

To spread the holiday cheer this Christmas Eve, the City of Toronto is encouraging everyone to get their bells ready for ringing today.

It’s part of a global initiative called the Christmas Eve jingle to help spread holiday spirit and appreciation for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jingle aims to unite neighbourhoods and bring out a sense of community from the safety of our own homes, driveways, balconies, or sidewalks across the city.

It’s set to take place at 6 p.m.

The idea began in England, but went viral and soon amassed over 400,000 members to their Facebook group.

You can even join in on social media at #worldwidechristmasjingle.

Mayor John Tory says that he hopes everyone honouring front line workers by participating in the jingle also pays tribute to them by following public health advice, washing your hands, and staying home.