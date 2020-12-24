Loading articles...

RCMP say it will be spring before investigation wraps into Alberta bus rollover

Last Updated Dec 24, 2020 at 1:14 pm EST

JASPER, Alta. — RCMP say it will be at least spring before an investigation wraps up into last summer’s deadly tour bus rollover in the Alberta Rocky Mountains. 

Three people were killed and 14 were critically injured when a big-wheeled ice explorer rolled down a rocky embankment on its way to the Columbia Icefield.

Investigators say a detailed inspection report on the coach has been completed, but they won’t be sharing results while other parts of the review are still ongoing.

Mounties says the investigation has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and talking about the report now could jeopardize the end results.

The rollover on July 18 was the first major crash for the company which operates the red-and-white site-seeing buses with monster-truck tires.

At least two lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the 27 people on the bus that day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle #WBGardiner west of Spadina, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:15 PM
A White Christmas in Toronto and the GTA. Is anyone else besides the 680 News Weather Team excited? #Christmas…
Latest Weather
Read more