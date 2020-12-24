RCMP say it will be spring before investigation wraps into Alberta bus rollover

JASPER, Alta. — RCMP say it will be at least spring before an investigation wraps up into last summer’s deadly tour bus rollover in the Alberta Rocky Mountains.

Three people were killed and 14 were critically injured when a big-wheeled ice explorer rolled down a rocky embankment on its way to the Columbia Icefield.

Investigators say a detailed inspection report on the coach has been completed, but they won’t be sharing results while other parts of the review are still ongoing.

Mounties says the investigation has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and talking about the report now could jeopardize the end results.

The rollover on July 18 was the first major crash for the company which operates the red-and-white site-seeing buses with monster-truck tires.

At least two lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the 27 people on the bus that day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press