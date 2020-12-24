Loading articles...

Queen's University students asked not to return to Kingston until after lockdown

Queen’s University in eastern Ontario is urging students not to return to Kingston while a month-long, provincewide lockdown is in effect.

Queen’s says students should avoid returning to the university town until after the lockdown aimed at stemming COVID-19 cases ends on Jan. 23, “unless absolutely necessary.”

A Wednesday notice from the university says it’s giving the advice after Premier Doug Ford said people should not travel outside their regions during the 28-day lockdown that starts Dec. 26.

International students and those set to move into on-campus housing are “strongly encouraged” to postpone travel if they can.

In-person classes will be delayed except for programs like medicine, nursing and other health training programs permitted by the government.

Researchers are also urged to work from home and avoid coming to campus.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
COLLISION - #NB400 at Aurora Rd. blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
10-20mm of rain before changing to 5-15cm of snow!
Latest Weather
Read more