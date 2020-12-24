Quebec police watchdog completes probe into RCMP-involved killing of Rodney Levi

FREDERICTON — Quebec’s police watchdog says it has completed its investigation into the RCMP-involved killing of Rodney Levi, a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation in New Brunswick.

The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, said today it had forwarded its report to New Brunswick’s Public Prosecutions Services and to the coroner in the case, on Dec. 16.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog investigated the case because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.

The watchdog says on the evening of June 12, police responded to two complaints about a man allegedly holding knives in a home in Miramichi, N.B., who did not want to co-operate.

Quebec’s watchdog says after police arrived, they couldn’t subdue Levi with an electrical-pulse weapon. It says Levi was holding knives and had approached an officer before he was shot.

New Brunswick’s prosecutions office said today it will examine the watchdog’s findings to determine “the next steps.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24. 2020.

The Canadian Press