Protests held over death of Baloch activist Karima Mehrab

Calls for justice outside Toronto Police headquarters this afternoon as around a dozen demonstrators demanded a formal investigation into the death of human rights activist Karima Mehrab.

Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, went missing near Bay Street and Queen’s Quay on Sunday and her body was found a day later by the Harbourfront. Toronto Police say they don’t consider her death to be suspicious but friends and family say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistani government.

“We cannot believe it. We cannot accept it, personally, that it was an accident or suicide because we had lots of threats. She had lots of threats,” said her friend Lateef Johar, who also went by Lateef Johar Baloch.

Mehrab’s husband, who just joined her in Canada weeks ago, says she was an immensely courageous person.

“Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself … I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well as the threats she had been facing since moving to the country.”

Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry. My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person. Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself. 1/1 — Hammal Haidar (@HammalHaidar) December 23, 2020

Mehrab was prominent in the Balochistan separatist movement, calling for independence of Pakistan’s southwestern province. She was also vocal about alleged human rights violations at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Chants of “Who killed Karima Baloch? We need answers!” were heard outside the station.

Protestors say police should dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding Karima’s death. Toronto Police say this is a “non-criminal investigation”. pic.twitter.com/OkfZLrp9qQ — Faiza Amin (@Faiza_AminTV) December 24, 2020

Her death has also sparked protests across Pakistan as hundreds of Baloch people took to the streets in Karachi, Lahore, and Quatta calling on the Canadian government to investigate.

Quetta, Balochistan: Hundreds of men and women are protesting against the killing of Karima Baloch, a Political and Human rights activist. Protesters demanding from Canadian government to conduct a transparent investigation.#StateKilledKarimaBaloch pic.twitter.com/YEDC8kcxpI — Fazila Baloch????☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) December 23, 2020

Mehrab’s death isn’t the only one that friends believe to be connected to Pakistani forces. According to Johar, who met Mehrab in 2009 at the University of Toronto, her uncle was abducted in 2016 and killed two years later. Pakistani journalist Sajid Hussain went missing in Sweden earlier this year. His body was found in a river months later. Police also said his death was not suspicious. Johar believes it’s all connected.

“I know, he was my friend. He used to be a famous journalist in Pakistan. His house was raided … and the similar things we can see here, same pattern … but I cannot exactly say who did it.”