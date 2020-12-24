Loading articles...

Protests held over death of Baloch activist Karima Mehrab

Protest outside Toronto Police Headquarters calling for an investigation into the death of Balochistan activist Karima Mehrab Baloch. Image Credit: TWITTER/Faiza_AminTV

Calls for justice outside Toronto Police headquarters this afternoon as around a dozen demonstrators demanded a formal investigation into the death of human rights activist Karima Mehrab.

Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, went missing near Bay Street and Queen’s Quay on Sunday and her body was found a day later by the Harbourfront. Toronto Police say they don’t consider her death to be suspicious but friends and family say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistani government.

“We cannot believe it. We cannot accept it, personally, that it was an accident or suicide because we had lots of threats. She had lots of threats,” said her friend Lateef Johar, who also went by Lateef Johar Baloch.

Mehrab’s husband, who just joined her in Canada weeks ago, says she was an immensely courageous person.

“Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself … I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well as the threats she had been facing since moving to the country.”

Mehrab was prominent in the Balochistan separatist movement, calling for independence of Pakistan’s southwestern province. She was also vocal about alleged human rights violations at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Chants of “Who killed Karima Baloch? We need answers!” were heard outside the station.

Her death has also sparked protests across Pakistan as hundreds of Baloch people took to the streets in Karachi, Lahore, and Quatta calling on the Canadian government to investigate.

Mehrab’s death isn’t the only one that friends believe to be connected to Pakistani forces. According to Johar, who met Mehrab in 2009 at the University of Toronto, her uncle was abducted in 2016 and killed two years later. Pakistani journalist Sajid Hussain went missing in Sweden earlier this year. His body was found in a river months later. Police also said his death was not suspicious. Johar believes it’s all connected.

“I know, he was my friend. He used to be a famous journalist in Pakistan. His house was raided … and the similar things we can see here, same pattern … but I cannot exactly say who did it.”

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #EB401 east of Dixie collectors, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 PM
Here comes more rain! Our Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says the rain will transition over into snow after sunset. S…
Latest Weather
Read more