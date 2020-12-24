Ontario posts new case record as Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message

Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for.

Canada’s most populous province reported 2,447 new infections today, topping its previous high a week ago by 15.

Ontario has also recorded 49 more deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau says in his annual Christmas message that COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into holiday plans.

But the prime minister says the crisis will end and Canadians will come out of it stronger and more united.

He says everyone can agree 2020 has been tough, but Canadians have met the challenging times with generosity, kindness and hope.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press