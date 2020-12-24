Loading articles...

Man injured in Brampton shooting

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Hubbell and Rivermont roads just before 6 p.m. following reports someone had been shot.

When they arrived they discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a trauma centre.

Police say they have no suspect description at this time and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

