Canadian Press NewsAlert: Mink on second B.C. farm test positive for COVID

Last Updated Dec 24, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST

VICTORIA — Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

The Ministry of Agriculture says three mink that died on the farm tested positive and another 23 mink died between Dec. 19 and 23.

B.C.’s chief veterinarian has placed the farm under a quarantine prohibiting the movement of animals or materials from the property to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

The agriculture ministry says all mink farms in B.C. are contributing to an enhanced surveillance and testing program to monitor for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, workers and animals tested positive at a separate Fraser Valley farm where about 200 mink died over a five-day period.

At the time of the test results on the first farm, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the situation was concerning because transmissions between humans and mink have occurred in other countries and there’s potential for the virus to mutate.

More coming…

The Canadian Press

